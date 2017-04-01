What I found was a group of brilliant young women who work and inspire a whole new world. Having someone who looks like you to look up to (or culling inspiration from someone who looks like you but lives a completely different reality) can be incredibly impactful. This roster of Instagram influencers is like seeing 20 versions of me and realizing what people like me are able to achieve. From the first woman to swim the Thames river to the Arab versions of Kendall and Kylie Jenner, click on to meet our favorite Middle Eastern and North African influencers.