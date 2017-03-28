20 Middle Eastern Influencers You Should Follow Right Now

I always thought I understood what it meant when people said "representation matters" but I really didn't know what I was missing until I challenged myself to put together a list of successful female influencers from the Middle East.
What I found was a group of brilliant young women who work and inspire a whole new world. Having someone who looks like you to look up to or even just be inspired by, someone who looks like you but lives a completely different reality, makes all the difference.
This list is like seeing 20 versions of me and realising what people like me are able to achieve. From the first woman to swim the Thames river to the Arab Kendall and Kylie Jenner, click ahead to meet our favourite Middle Eastern and North African influencers.