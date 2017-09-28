How To Be A Street Style Star For Halloween, Because You Too Can Be A Peacock

Come October 31, instead of digging deep into our style encyclopedias for a punny costume, we’re turning the camera on ourselves (and not just for a selfie). No, we're not talking about a #shoefie or an #OOTD — hell, not even an #evachenpose. Instead, we're taking to the streets of New York as parodies of the fashion editors, bloggers, street style stars, and influencers we are. And it doesn't even require a Versace-level budget. (Though, we do suggest a sense of humor packed neatly into your Tom Ford alligator belt).