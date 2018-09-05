Do We Really Want To Dress Like Street Style Stars Anymore?

"I think it’s unavoidable to take some inspiration from Instagram these days,” says Quinlan, “but it’s so clear what’s genuine and what’s ‘influencer marketing.' I’m always put off if people seem overly sponsored.” And it’s not hard to identify which brands or designs are going to be a hit with the street-style set: usually bright and colorful, statement-y with a bell or a whistle that lends itself to transient novelty. All of which seems to go against the landscape in fashion right now, which is one of personality, diversity, individuality, creativity, and all the things that “real” means, or used to mean.