Finally, A Book Dedicated To Diverse Plus-Size Street Style

Rutter was initially approached by publisher Ebury Press in the summer of 2016 and started working on the project about 10 months later. “I would never have gone to my agent about doing a plus-size street style book, because I just never assumed there was a market for it and that any major publisher would get behind it,” she admits. But people are increasingly demanding a better and broader representation of women and society, and since its release last month, Plus+ has been racking up positive responses for championing plus-size diversity and impeccable style for a wider audience. “There was a book published before mine, The Little Book of Big Babes by Rachelle Abellar , but that was self-published [and might not have been distributed as widely],” Rutter explains. “I think to have a book on mainstream sale has been really positive for a lot of people.”