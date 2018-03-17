Finally, A Book Dedicated To Diverse Plus-Size Street Style

I think what it does is show all of the different ways of being plus-size. We often get only one mainstream narrative about what it means to be plus-size and who to make the face of the plus-size world – typically, models who are really at the smaller end of the plus-size spectrum. I just wanted to say that that is not the only acceptable way of being plus-size and I wanted to create something that would genuinely be useful and make people of different races, ethnicities and countries, with different styles, look at the book and be like: “Cool, I am at peace with my body and with the way I dress” or “I feel inspired to do something different.”