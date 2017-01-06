"I'm constantly listening to feedback and learning new things with each collection," Gregg tells Refinery29. "I really love changing things up and pushing myself to think of new designs each season, but for the first time this year, we also brought back two fan favorite styles in new colors. The zipper one-piece was such a hit last year and the silhouette looks great on everyone, it was screaming to be made in black, and we also did a great clay color."