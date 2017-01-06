It's around this time of year society tells you that you need to change. No matter how hard you try — and no matter your shape or size — it probably starts to get to you. Maybe you decide to get back to the gym, or clean up your eating as soon as January rolls around. But, blogger Gabi Gregg of GabiFresh is here with a new approach. For her fifth collaboration with Swimsuits For All, she preaching the motto, "new year, same you."
This empowering new collection launched with a campaign and video that encourage a refreshing perspective on 2017. Featuring 11 items, including bikinis, one-pieces, and cover-ups, the offering is all priced around $100, and, of course, sizing ranges from 12-24 in D/DD cups, as well as E, F, G, and H cups for sizes 18-24. As far as specific styles go, you can expect everything from cactus prints and zipper details to more classic, high-waisted bikinis and clean-cut one-pieces, which happen to be a few crowd-favorites.
"I'm constantly listening to feedback and learning new things with each collection," Gregg tells Refinery29. "I really love changing things up and pushing myself to think of new designs each season, but for the first time this year, we also brought back two fan favorite styles in new colors. The zipper one-piece was such a hit last year and the silhouette looks great on everyone, it was screaming to be made in black, and we also did a great clay color."
"Two years ago, I made a wrap bikini in black and neon green and people asked me about it constantly after it was no longer available, so I decided to do it in a fire engine red this year and it looks amazing," she adds. "This year, we also tweaked the fit a little bit, making the cups larger and true to size and adding some length to the torso."
Clearly, this design veteran has landed on a solid collection that's sure to let the best version of you — the you you already are, right now — shine through. And, since summer will eventually come, click on to see the campaign and shop the latest selection for yourself.