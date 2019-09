It's around this time of year society tells you that you need to change. No matter how hard you try — and no matter your shape or size — it probably starts to get to you. Maybe you decide to get back to the gym, or clean up your eating as soon as January rolls around. But, blogger Gabi Gregg of GabiFresh is here with a new approach. For her fifth collaboration with Swimsuits For All , she preaching the motto, "new year, same you."