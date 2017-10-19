If you follow a slew of fashion girls on Instagram, chances are, you've likely already seen most of the season's biggest trends (think: plaid boyfriend blazers, sparkly boots, and puff-sleeved blouses) in your feed a dozen times over. Now, don't get us wrong: We, too, love cool, of-the-moment silhouettes and the endless style inspiration from the IG pros that wear them. But every now and again we could use a break from the same ol’ fashions (and filters). That’s why, when we come across a fresh face with an aesthetic that stands out in a sea of cookie-cutter #OOTDs, our hearts skip a beat.