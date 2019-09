Case in point: Lifestyle blogger Sunita V ., whose trademark look is built on classic, comfortable staples and versatile accessories, like PANDORA Jewelry 's stunning gems, rather than anything too over-the-top. When it comes to style, the New York City transplant says, "I've always done my own thing. It's all about what feels the most me." Which is why her sense of style is ridiculously refreshing. Not only does she march — and dress — to the beat of her own drum, but she looks damn good while doing so (as her nearly 150K followers can attest).