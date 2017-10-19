If you follow a slew of fashion girls on Instagram, chances are, you've likely already seen most of the season's biggest trends (think: plaid boyfriend blazers, sparkly boots, and puff-sleeved blouses) in your feed a dozen times over. Now, don't get us wrong: We, too, love cool, of-the-moment silhouettes and the endless style inspiration from the IG pros that wear them. But every now and again we could use a break from the same ol’ fashions (and filters). That’s why, when we come across a fresh face with an aesthetic that stands out in a sea of cookie-cutter #OOTDs, our hearts skip a beat.
Case in point: Lifestyle blogger Sunita V., whose trademark look is built on classic, comfortable staples and versatile accessories, like PANDORA Jewelry's stunning gems, rather than anything too over-the-top. When it comes to style, the New York City transplant says, "I've always done my own thing. It's all about what feels the most me." Which is why her sense of style is ridiculously refreshing. Not only does she march — and dress — to the beat of her own drum, but she looks damn good while doing so (as her nearly 150K followers can attest).
Ahead, Sunita tells us all about how her easy, non-cliché outfits come together, her secret to adding just the right amount of flair to every look, and why individuality is the key to winning style. Talk about sartorial empowerment.