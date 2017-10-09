One look at Tessa Barton’s Insta feed, and it’s hard to imagine that the sartorial ace was once a gangly girl with little penchant for fashion. Her first foray onto the gram took place in college and was more of a diary format — “Throwback photos with my little brother from the first day of school,” she says with a laugh — than a singular, stylish vision. Fast-forward to today and it’s a whole different story. With more than 200K followers, the blogger and musician (check out her soulful performances on YouTube and you won’t need us to convince you she’s a woman of many talents) has made documenting her life her full-time gig.
With a decidedly hippy-meets-glam vibe, Barton approaches style with a more-is-more attitude — piling on necklaces, rings, and textured layers — and relies on jackets to pull together a look on the fly (she’s currently obsessed with the new series of designer collaborations from Bloomingdale's).
And when it comes to navigating the reality of being a social media sensation, she’s always happy to offer advice from her own experiences with the goal of inspiring people. “I love to share not just my photos but also my editing process, because figuring out how to make a picture feel like a piece of art is very important,” she explains. Below, Barton opens up about her meteoric rise and what it takes to master the art of a standout shot.