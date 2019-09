One look at Tessa Barton’s Insta feed , and it’s hard to imagine that the sartorial ace was once a gangly girl with little penchant for fashion. Her first foray onto the gram took place in college and was more of a diary format — “Throwback photos with my little brother from the first day of school,” she says with a laugh — than a singular, stylish vision. Fast-forward to today and it’s a whole different story. With more than 200K followers, the blogger and musician (check out her soulful performances on YouTube and you won’t need us to convince you she’s a woman of many talents) has made documenting her life her full-time gig.