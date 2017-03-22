This Fashion Blogger Is Flushing Hateful Instagram Comments Down The Toilet

You don’t need to search hard to find hate and inexplicable vitriol online. Twitter, Instagram, comments sections... For anyone hell bent on spewing hate, every platform is fair game. Last week even Kesha caught up with Refinery29 to discuss online bullying at SXSW.
However one fashion blogger has taken an alternative route to dealing with the haters. Chiara Nasti had a special toilet paper made. And not just cushy, plush squares for the sake of hygienic creature comforts. Oh no.
The Italian blogger has more than 1.3 million followers on Instagram and, unsurprisingly, the comments under her photos can get pretty nasty. So, she took the hateful remarks of several trolls and had them printed onto a few rolls of some quilted two-ply. She posted a picture of a few sheets on her Instagram, where she appropriately marked her caption with the poop emoji.
Advertisement
What’s interesting and perhaps revealing about about Nasti, is that despite users freely posting negative comments under their own public handles, Nasti had the courtesy of blacking out their names.
Whether you’re a well-known blogger or a celebrity, it seems like everyone is dealing with their fair share of internet bullying. Last December Instagram rolled out a feature that gave users the option to disable comments for photos and it was a hit with many celebrities.
It seems the addition of a screen often blurs the boundary line between commenters and celebrities. Singer Kesha summed it up last week during an exclusive interview with Refinery29.
“It’s not easy,” she said. “I also know that many people don’t see celebrities as real human beings, so when some people say mean things about someone in the public spotlight it’s often more aimed at someone’s idea of me rather than me directly as a person.”
In Nasti’s case, while her message is funny and equally creative, there has to be something cathartic about utilizing potty-mouth comments, in such a way that results in literally flushing them down the toilet.
Advertisement