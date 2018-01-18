The French Girl-Approved Bag This Model NEVER Leaves The House Without

Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, Youtube sensation Jessica Clements shares what is in her first ever designer bag.
For model/YouTube star Jessica Clements, there is no ordinary, regular, routine day. One day, she's getting pick pocketed at the Met (more on that in the video), and another she's fishing yen out of her holographic wallet in Japan.
Regardless of her location, plans, and company, however, there is just one bag in Clements' closet that fits the bill for all occasions: her black Chloé Drew leather shoulder bag. "I actually got it in Paris, and it was one of the first designer bags I ever bought and I was so pumped about it, I was so excited about it, that I just wore it constantly," Clements says. "It became my absolute favorite purse."
Clements came into the studio to share what she packs for any random day, and for such a compact bag, the versatile purse can pack quite a surprising amount of basics — a Chanel compact mirror for quick touch-ups, an anti-shine powder, a Kindle, a backup battery, and even a two-step mint that freshens your breath from the inside out — absolutely genius. Watch the video above to see what this model and Youtube creator cannot leave her house without. Let's just say, we're obsessed with those retro sunglasses.
