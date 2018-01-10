Everything This Fashion Girl Can Fit In Her Tiny Crossbody Bag

Turns out, you don't need a lot (of gear) to be a YouTube star — just a compact vlog camera, an iPhone 7, some Kylie Jenner Lip Kit, and black aviator sunglasses. "These are things to look good and freshen myself up," Amapola says. But then there's also her wallet, stuffed with receipts and Macy's money. "I feel like I would describe my bag as a busy vlogger on the go, but also be a busy working woman."