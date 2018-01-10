Everything This Fashion Girl Can Fit In Her Tiny Crossbody Bag

Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, YouTube creator Jeanine Amapola shares her everyday necessities.
With 1.6 million subscribers on YouTube, it's safe to say that Jeanine Amapola's life revolves around the camera. So color us surprised when she waltzed into our studio with nothing but a tiny black crossbody bag by Marc Jacobs.
Turns out, you don't need a lot (of gear) to be a YouTube star — just a compact vlog camera, an iPhone 7, some Kylie Jenner Lip Kit, and black aviator sunglasses. "These are things to look good and freshen myself up," Amapola says. But then there's also her wallet, stuffed with receipts and Macy's money. "I feel like I would describe my bag as a busy vlogger on the go, but also be a busy working woman."
Watch the video ahead to get the scoop on what YouTubers really haul around. Warning: selfies will be taken.