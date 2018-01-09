In celebration of Lawrence's evolution from fresh-faced star to trophy-toting icon, we're recreating three of her most unforgettable beauty looks. First off, we're heading way back to 2008, when she was an industry newbie walking red carpets with easy, loose curls and a decidedly low-key makeup game. Fast forward to 2014, when Lawrence rocketed to worldwide fame for her career-defining portrayal of Katniss Everdeen and dazzled alongside Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper in American Hustle. The best pairing for that freshly-cemented status as the universe's favorite leading lady? A chic bob and sideswept bangs — which she rocked with a sultry, wine-stained lip and smoky eye at the 2014 Golden Globes. And that last look? We don't want to spoil it, but we promise it's extravagantly glam and dreamy.