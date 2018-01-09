I Turned Myself Into Jennifer Lawrence — & Here's What I Looked Like

It's pretty hard to imagine getting enough of Jennifer Lawrence's hilariously acerbic, irresistibly self-deprecating wit. And while the 27-year-old Oscar-winner has conquered Hollywood with roles in box-office smashing films ranging from The Hunger Games to Darren Aronofsky's kaleidoscopic thriller, Mother!, it's her playful, quirkily exuberant off-screen persona that's made her the true reigning "tribute" of our hearts. Need more proof? Apparently, Lawrence's notorious Oscars slip was caused by being distracted... by just the thought of cake. If that doesn't make her the most relatable movie star on the planet, we aren't sure what could.
In celebration of Lawrence's evolution from fresh-faced star to trophy-toting icon, we're recreating three of her most unforgettable beauty looks. First off, we're heading way back to 2008, when she was an industry newbie walking red carpets with easy, loose curls and a decidedly low-key makeup game. Fast forward to 2014, when Lawrence rocketed to worldwide fame for her career-defining portrayal of Katniss Everdeen and dazzled alongside Amy Adams and Bradley Cooper in American Hustle. The best pairing for that freshly-cemented status as the universe's favourite leading lady? A chic bob and sideswept fringe — which she rocked with a sultry, wine-stained lip and smoky eye at the 2014 Golden Globes. And that last look? We don't want to spoil it, but we promise it's extravagantly glam and dreamy.
Press play above to catch all three of our top Jennifer Lawrence beauty moments, and comment below to let us know which star you want us to copy next.
Advertisement