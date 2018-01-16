30 Things To Never Leave The House Without — According To A 5-Year-Old

See more about this Episode
Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, tiny Instagram sensation Zooey In The City spills what she carries around all the time.
Honestly, we're not surprised when we see a five-year-old with a strong Instagram game. That being said, tiny fashionista Zooey Miyoshi of Zooey In The City, is still killing it amongst her kid-peers. With more than 99,000 followers and a strong #OOTD pose, sometimes we can only hope for her swagger and sass.
Miyoshi dropped by our studio to share her everyday essentials. While stars like Rachel Platten might fill up their cult It-girl bag with basics like an iPhone and Fenty lipstick, and YouTube creator Jeanine Amapola keeps black aviators, a vlog camera, and a Kylie Lip Kit on-hand, Miyoshi's daily carryall is filled with items that are slightly more whimsical. Inside her pink and purple Paris-themed Herschel backpack, the pint-sized fashion girl totes around an (on-brand) pink Fujifilm instant camera, two pairs of sunglasses, stickers, a detangler, lip balm, and many, many types of toys and snacks. Watch the video above to see what exactly a five-year-old influencer needs on a daily basis — and what exactly she uses those stickers for, how Magic Markers actually work, and what her favorite toys are. You know, normal kid stuff — even for a kid with 99,000 Instagram followers.
Season 2
Season 1