This Dance Moms Star Spills One Of The 12 Bags She Carries Every Day

Spill ItThis Dance Moms Star Spills One Of The 12 Bags She Carries Every Day
Dancer Ava Michele Cota opens her bag and shares her everyday beauty essentials in this episode of "Spill It."
See more about this Episode
Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, dancer and singer Ava Michele Cota opens up her bag to share her everyday essentials.
Ava Michele Cota is a modern-day bag lady. When she isn’t dancing or recording music, she’s toting around her many different purses — about 12 according to her last count — one for rehearsals, one for events, one for on-the-go refreshes, and pretty much everything in between.
In this episode of Spill It, the 16-year-old Dance Moms star and So You Think You Can Dance competitor overturns just one of her everyday bags — a hand-me-down, green doctor bag that doubles as a fashionable "first-aid kit." Cota keeps everything from Garnier makeup remover to Band-Aids on hand as she bounces from dance rehearsal to the music studio.
Watch the video above to see exactly how this teen packs her handbag. You might just be surprised by the one thing she got at BeautyCon and the jewelry piece she shares with her puppy.
Season 2
Season 1