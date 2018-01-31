Phone, wallet, keys, and lipstick: The mantra of many a millennial woman. Beyond those four basics, however, every woman has a few necessities that might seem just plain weird. In Spill It, we ask influential women to share everything that's in their bag — embarrassing, enlightening, and otherwise. Here, beauty vlogger Amanda Steele opens up her Yves Saint Laurent work bag on camera.
If you've ever wondered whether beauty bloggers carry their entire makeup bag around with them, you might be disappointed by Amanda Steele. The YouTuber behind MakeupforMandy24 (with 2.8 million subscribers and counting) does lug around a large bag on a daily basis, but the most she carries with her might be her vlog camera.
Turns out, after sharing many a makeup look on her channel, she only really needs two beauty items on a daily basis — and no, it's not a classic red lipstick, concealer, or even a mirror to touch up her cat-eye. In fact, her necessities are much more pared down.
Click ahead to watch Steele share what's in her bag (including a surprising receipt), and then shop her beauty must-haves afterwards.
