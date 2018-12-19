Spill It
The $6 Lipstick This Cloak & Dagger Actress Swears By

Olivia Holt breaks down everything inside her bag, including her favorite beauty products.

See more about this Episode
As the titular Dagger in Freeform's Cloak & Dagger, Olivia Holt's character summons blades of light as her superpower. In her everyday life, however, Holt carries no such weapons in her Celine bag.
Instead, the 21-year-old fills her purse with the essentials and a few unlikely items. There's a mini bottle of ketchup for under-seasoned fries, granola bars for busy days, and conversation starters like a tiny, model hand. (Bet you didn't expect that one.)
Then, there's the beauty section of her bag, a must for any actor doing press interviews nonstop. Holt's toolkit is surprisingly minimal: A sentimental compact mirror from her mom, her signature scent (Le Labo, obviously), and a $6 lipstick that doubles as a blush.
Watch the video above to get all her product recommendations, and hear the full story about the miniature hand she packs in her Celine.
Beauty Products Olivia Holt From Cloak And Dagger Loves
written by Refinery29
BeautyCelebrity BeautyThe LatestVideo
Released on December 19, 2018
Season 2
Season 1
This Dance Moms Star Spills One Of The 12 Bags She Carries Every Day
Now Playing
The $6 Lipstick This Cloak & Dagger Actress Swears By
Everything This Fashion Girl Can Fit In Her Tiny Crossbody Bag
The Only 2 Beauty Essentials This Makeup Pro ALWAYS Has In Her Bag
30 Things To Never Leave The House Without — According To A 5-Year-Old

Related Content

R29 Original Series