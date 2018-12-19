See more about this Episode
As the titular Dagger in Freeform's Cloak & Dagger, Olivia Holt's character summons blades of light as her superpower. In her everyday life, however, Holt carries no such weapons in her Celine bag.
Instead, the 21-year-old fills her purse with the essentials and a few unlikely items. There's a mini bottle of ketchup for under-seasoned fries, granola bars for busy days, and conversation starters like a tiny, model hand. (Bet you didn't expect that one.)
Then, there's the beauty section of her bag, a must for any actor doing press interviews nonstop. Holt's toolkit is surprisingly minimal: A sentimental compact mirror from her mom, her signature scent (Le Labo, obviously), and a $6 lipstick that doubles as a blush.
Watch the video above to get all her product recommendations, and hear the full story about the miniature hand she packs in her Celine.
