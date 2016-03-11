Caitlyn Jenner just landed her first major fashion campaign: The retired Olympian is the new face of H&M Sport. Jenner took to Twitter and Instagram last night to formally announce her partnership with the Swedish retailer for its sportswear range. (Rumors started been brewing about a possible H&M campaign late last year, but nothing had been confirmed.) The trans activist and I Am Cait star posted a photo from the H&M set with the caption, "Backstage with @hm. Can't wait to show you more of this inspiring and amazing campaign! #StayTuned #HMSport."
Shortly after Jenner shared her behind-the-scenes shot on Thursday, H&M chimed in on social media, promising to reveal more of its new Sport campaign soon. "We have picked Caitlyn Jenner, one of the world’s most celebrated athletes, as part of this H&M Sports campaign because we want to illustrate that everything is possible — in sports and in life," an H&M spokesperson told Refinery29 in a statement.
"For H&M, it is important to show diversity and a range of personalities in everything we do," the Swedish brand told WWD about the upcoming campaign. This commitment was made especially apparent just last week at H&M's fall '16 studio collection show in Paris. The casting made a well-publicized statement, with models of different body types, ages, and gender identities, including Ashley Graham, Pat Cleveland (followed by daughter Anna), Hari Nef, among others, walking the runway.
It's not exactly a shocking casting call for the Swedish company: H&M's sister label, & Other Stories, tapped Nef and trans model Valentijn De Hingh for a 2015 campaign. Over the last year, Jenner has become an advocate for trans rights, although she has been seen as a controversial figure in general, particularly in the LGBTQ community.
While this marks Jenner's first gig with H&M, it's not the first time her family has worked with the fast-fashion retailer: Daughter Kendall starred in the buzzy #HMBALMAINNATION campaigns last year. And as far as endorsements go, it's shaping up to be a big year for Caitlyn Jenner. In February, she announced a collaborating with MAC on a special-edition lipstick shade, set to hit stores in April. There isn't an exact campaign the H&M Sport drop date just yet: H&M vaguely tweeted, "Stay tuned for more."
