Kendall Jenner Isn't The Real Star Of Balmain For H&M; This Guy Is

You’d think the world would have hit total Balmain for H&M overload already, even though the clothes aren't arriving in stores for another few weeks. From the collaboration's very first cameo at the Billboard Music Awards five months ago to last week’s collection reveals (the leaked version , and then the official one that followed six days later), this is the designer collab that just keeps giving. We’ve flipped through the entire collection and devised a shopping game plan for the collection’s November 5 drop date. Now, if you need any guidance on what you’ll want to be doing in these clothes, look no further than the campaign video debuting soon, which stars #BalmainArmy stalwart Kendall Jenner backed by an amazing fleet of dancers vogueing on a moving train.But Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing’s decision to incorporate vogueing into the campaign footage (and at tomorrow night’s private blowout party for the collab, rumor has it) isn’t solely for the spectacle, or to sell clothes. “I find vogueing very emotional and personal, because it is all about identity. So many Black kids who were rejected from their home have been able to find a family through vogueing,” Rousteing told Refinery29, of the LGBT youth who turned to the dance community when they were turned away by their own. “Even though vogueing is now world famous, if you go to the balls in New York today you’ll still find it is a place for kids with nowhere to go to find a community. That is why vogueing feels so real, because it’s an expression of who someone really is.”As for the talent you’ll see teaching Jenner and crew how to move in the video: “I only wanted to work with the best, and the best at vogueing is Javier Ninja,” Rousting said. “When I saw him dancing, it just blew my mind. He has such an incredible knowledge of what he is able to do with his body, and it is incredible how he can show such emotion and strength in his gestures and poses.”