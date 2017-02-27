To look back over the last decade and call this representation progressive, however, might be to speak too soon. Talk to trans people working in or around fashion, and it quickly becomes clear that demand only extends to particular types of trans models, that the day-to-day reality of being trans and working in the fashion industry might not be as glamorous as a Vogue Paris cover would have you believe, and that the drip-down effect of media representation – to how trans people are treated at street level – is wilfully slow. Plus, of course, there is the question of how sincere a gesture it is to put a trans model on the cover of your magazine or in your latest campaign, when, in 2017, it seems to be a surefire way to garner publicity.