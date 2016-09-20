This Reality Show Will Push The Modeling Industry Forward

It’s strange how some designers want to see a homogenous lineup...

LA: "They have an idea of what beauty is. And they want all of their models to fit their own idea of what is beautiful and what is attractive."



AW: "That’s where I come from with the nose thing, and changing facial features, and all. We’re models — we have to fit sample sizes; I get it, designers don’t want to spend a lot of money on fabrics, so you have to be this size, so yes, it’s the smallest thing because it’ll be cheaper for them. But faces should always be different. Do you really want the same girl walking down the runway the entire time? That’s going to get so monotonous."



It’s funny, because designers are contouring and transforming models' faces with layers and layers of makeup anyway, so they’re kind of defeating that purpose.

AW: "Exactly. So, why didn’t they hire the girl that looked like that [without makeup]?"



What are some trans-specific experiences you have had that cis-gendered models maybe haven’t?

LA: "I get fetishized by some photographers, and it gets a little awkward sometimes."



AW: "They overstep their boundaries is what they do."



LA: "Almost every time."



AW: "Questions, invitations…"



LA: "Touching… I’m just like, 'We’re here for a job.' But it definitely happens to trans women, too. I’ve heard horror stories about casting directors, photographers...it happens."



Do you find they’re as uneducated about what it means to be trans as those outside of the fashion industry?

AW: "Yes. One of my biggest pet peeves is when people think I’m stupid or inexperienced. I’ve seen it all — I’ve lived for two people. But with every Fashion Week, they call you in for castings, and I’m not going to go down there and waste my time if you didn’t call me in. They call your agent, and they get a round of girls they want to pick from, so when it comes to me going in the line — and this has happened countless times, so now I’m used to it — I get done walking; they take the snapshots and then they go, 'You’re absolutely amazing, but we’re not really doing the trans thing this season. But thank you for coming in.' Then I think, So, I’m just your freak you wanted to parade around here? You wasted my fucking afternoon. You take the train all the way there thinking you totally have a shot at it, and then you get totally snubbed.



"It’s like, they already knew I was trans before I came down there. They literally called me in. But I think a lot of casting directors love the power trip. If they can take a little bit of your shine or thunder away, they will. I can see when they’re doing it — everyone sees them."

