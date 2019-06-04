For anyone LGBTQ+ or interested in LGBTQ+ culture, it should not have gone unnoticed that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. Though there remains much work to be done, there is a long history of queer resilience and perseverance that many of us don't know about. The good news is: It’s easier than ever to tap into LGBTQ+ culture via your phone.
There are dozens of Instagram accounts dedicated to honoring our LGBTQ+ heroes and preserving queer histories, and what better time to follow them that pride month? Some of them are serious archives, which urge us to remember the protests and fights that helped to get close to LGBTQ+ equality, others are just a bit of camp fun (with names like @godimsuchadyke) and some are even forging real-world relationships and communities for their users offline.
Ahead, we outline eight of the best (and most hilarious) queer history and culture Instagrams to follow right now — particularly if you want to stay up-to-date on lesbian gossip or brush up on your queer history.
In the words of the account @lgbthistory: “It’s crucial to learn where we’ve been in order to know where we’re going... and how we get there.”