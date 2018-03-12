For anyone LGBTQ or interested in LGBTQ culture, it will not have gone unnoticed that 2017 marked the 50th anniversary of the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in the UK, leading to a renewed interest in queer British history. Museums and major galleries gave more wall space to queer artists and their work, and now there are grassroots plans in motion to start a permanent LGBTQ museum in the UK, just like the Schwules Museum in Berlin.
Until that happens, the good news is that it’s easier than ever before to tap into LGBTQ culture via your phone, with dozens of Instagram accounts dedicated to honouring our LGBTQ heroes and preserving our histories. Some of them are serious archives, which urge us to remember the protests and fights that helped to win the LGBTQ equality some of us enjoy today, others are just a bit of camp fun (with names like @godimsuchadyke) and some are even forging real-world relationships and communities for their users offline.
Ahead, we outline eight of the best (and most hilarious) queer history and culture Instagrams to follow right now… particularly if you want to stay abreast of lesbian gossip or school up on your history quickly. In the words of the account @lgbthistory: “It’s crucial to learn where we’ve been in order to know where we’re going... and how we get there.”