Coming Out As Gay In Your 20s, 30s & 40s

Falling in love with Sarah was one of those situations where your thoughts don’t catch up with your actions. I didn’t really consider it a decision at any point, I just found myself in a position where I could only take really small steps, and the steps it would take to stop seeing her, even though I didn’t want to break up with my boyfriend, felt impossible. Or like, if I did it, it wouldn’t work anyway because I’d just be thinking about her. Somehow at this point it felt like an important thing to listen to and go with. So, James and I eventually broke up – something that’s still playing out because my furniture is in our house and I still care for him a lot. I’d never had an overlap in that way before.



It made me think about desire and how it’s so different for different people; but also how my desire has always been responsive to whoever is there and right at the time. I never think, “I want to be with this person”, I usually only fancy people when I meet them and realise there’s something between us. And now I’m with Sarah, I feel really comfortable. All of James’ friends had been getting married and life had begun to feel like one long, straight-couple dinner party. And while I loved the people, I guess I just was getting wedding fatigue or feeling some sort of deep unease. I can’t explain it, but I don’t have the same feeling with Sarah.



My advice for anyone in a similar position is to trust yourself. I think that means trust your body, your gut, whatever, even if you can't articulate clear thoughts yet or make sense of things in words. Take small steps and trust that if it feels okay, it probably is. And be careful of getting lost in guilt – not just on a personal level towards (perhaps) a man whom you might have hurt but also a bigger, broader guilt, for having "had a good man and thrown him away”. I sense this a lot from my aunties; like I’m frivolous and did all of this for sex. To which I say: What about meeting a good woman?