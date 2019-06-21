Laverne Cox On Taylor Swift's Music Video & How She's Celebrating Pride This Year

Since this campaign is really a celebration, can you tell us how you celebrate? How do you spend your ideal celebratory weekend?

There are all these events and just being surrounded by all these people, but for me, it's really about the people I love in my life and spending time with them and celebrating them. My core group of girlfriends — we call ourselves "the COTS, the Council of Trans Sisters" — we're all going to be in New York that week. We're all doing our big Pride celebration, but it's really going to be about just being with the people that I love. Love wins, you know? It's about home, and I feel most at home when I'm with the people who see me and love me and support me no matter what. New York City is going to feel like a big love fest this year, which I think is awesome, but for me, sometimes it is about the quieter times with the people that I care about most.