Taylor Swift Teased Everyone Appearing In Her Next Video & We Can’t Calm Down

Taylor Swift keeps telling everyone “You Need To Calm Down,” but how can we when she keeps posting teasers for her new music video?
First, it was that butterfly back tattoo, then rainbow sprinkles, followed by a sequined gown and a jeweled crown. Then came a tea party with a ton of extra place settings. Now we know why. The singer got literally (almost) everyone to be in the video.
“Asked a few friends to be in the ‘You Need To Calm Down video,’” Swift wrote in the caption of her latest teaser post.
By “a few friends” she meant to say: Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Reynolds, Laverne Cox, Ciara, RuPaul, all the Queer Eye guys (Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antonio Porowski, and Bobby Berk), Billy Porter, Adam Lambert, Todrick Hall, Dexter Mayfield,, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Justin Mikita, Adam Lambert, Hayley Kiyoko, Adam Rippon, Hannah Hart, and more.
Advertisement
No official word yet on Katy Perry appearing in the video, though given the fact that the two recently ended their feud, fans are speculating on Twitter that she will be.
The music video will be released on Good Morning America on Monday, June 17. Swift went on Instagram to explain why she released the song and video separately.
"I wanted you to hear the song first and then see the video because the video is very worth the wait," Swift said in an Instagram livestream. She also noted that the video has “a lot going on” (like the extensive cameo list!) and she wanted it to "be a separate discovery."
"You Need to Calm Down" is the second song released from Swift's upcoming seventh album, Lover, and has been dubbed a Pride Month anthem due to its lyrics in support of the LGBTQ+ community.
Swift promised her next album would be a political one, and she’s certainly put her music and her money where her mouth is. She generously donated to GLAAD earlier this month and has encouraged fans to support the Equality Act.
Advertisement