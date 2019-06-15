Taylor Swift Debunks Rumors She & Katy Perry Will Kiss In Her Next Music Video

After five years of differences, backup dancer drama, and “Bad Blood” (swish swish, bish) between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, fans were excited when Perry shared on Instagram that they had found peace at last over a plate of cookies. After all, Swift has an album, titled Lover, coming out on August 23 — are the two just sharing baked goods, or could they possibly be collaborating?
One thing’s confirmed: they definitely won’t be kissing. Following the Friday premiere of Swift’s “You Need To Calm Down,” rumors started flying around Twitter that Perry might make an appearance in the music video, set to be released June 17. A fan took to Tumblr to address a particularly concerning theory — one that Swift was quick to debunk.
“@taylorswift not to question you but do you know there’s a leaked concept that you and katy dress as fries and a burger and kiss,” the blogger wrote, linking to a tweet that has since been deleted. “you do know that’s dumb, right? please tell me you know it’s dumb.”
“That is ABSOLUTELY false,” Swift wrote back. “To be an ally is to understand the difference between advocating and baiting. Anyone trying to twist this positivity into something it isn’t needs to calm down. It costs zero dollars to not step on our gowns.”
As an ardent LGBTQ+ ally, Swift seems aware that queerbaiting — the act of hinting towards gay representation solely for publicity — would be a disservice to her legions of LGBTQ+ fans. And we all know Swift would rather make her listeners GLAAD.
Swift hasn’t, however, denied that Perry might make an appearance in the video, or elsewhere, on Lover. If just one rumor is true, let it be that one.
