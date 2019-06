How To Find A LGBTQ+-Affirming Therapist & Why It Matters

During a session with an affirming therapist, you can talk about whatever you want, from anxiety about work , to your relationship to your body, Dr. Addison says. "Some people go to therapy to help figure out who they are and what they want — who they want romantic and sexual relationships with, what gender modality will feel congruent and affirming to them, and so on," she says. Like any other therapeutic conversation, you might talk about your familial relationships, past traumas, or transitions in your life . Seeing an affirming therapist often means that you're more likely to reap the benefits of help with whatever brings you to therapy in the first place. "You deserve a therapist that affirms who you are and who can support you in achieving what you want to achieve and/or heal what you want to heal," Dr. Iantaffi says.