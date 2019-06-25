The Rainbow Tattoo I Waited Forever For

I’ve always wanted a tattoo. But what I wanted, an image or maybe song lyrics, remained a mystery. I’ve also always wanted to come out — fully — and remove the disguise that halted me from things, like dating or talking to friends about parts of my life I once could never say out loud. But, when and how I would do it always stayed locked as another ‘first’ in my mind — maybe, like, getting a tattoo — that constantly waited as I was never able to punch through its sharded, yet clear piece of glass. The transparency came from watching others who made it seem so easy. But there’s no college class that teaches you how to come out; it’s personal and special and is only for you to know when you’re ready for. (And that’s okay). For me, silence was then a safety I’d always retreat to. Until today.