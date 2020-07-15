Update: It's been well over a year since Rihanna first had the internet in a frenzy after teasing that she had a skin-care line on the way — and today, the multi-hyphenate mogul took to Instagram to officially announce her upcoming beauty foray. "It’s FINALLY comin’ y’all," reads the caption on the Fenty Beauty Instagram feed.
Rihanna herself gave followers a sneak peek at Fenty Skin with a cryptic video of her using three different products. Based on what we can see in the post, it looks like the collection will be launching with a cream-to-foam cleanser, an essence, and a moisturiser, all packaged in pastel hues of light purple and peach. The official launch date is 31st July, exclusively on FentySkin.com, but Rihanna shared on her page that a lucky few will get the chance to shop the collection early by signing up with their email. Clearly RiRi isn't done taking our coins — and we're not done happily giving them to her.
This article was originally published on 1st April 2019.
Just when you think Rihanna is doing it all — a rumoured upcoming album, Savage x Fenty, Fenty Beauty, Fenty House — she proves that she is nowhere near hitting the bottom of her to-do list. Case in point: Today, the star announced that she will indeed be launching Fenty skincare — and sooner than we all expected.After nearly three years of building her successful makeup brand, which has become a benchmark for inclusivity in the industry, Rihanna is ready to extend her empire.
In the May 2020 issue of British Vogue, she confirmed that a skin-care line is on the way — and it will set a new standard in the category. "Skin care, it's the truth. It either works, or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide," Rihanna told the publication.
The news doesn't come as a surprise to fans, who first noticed she filed a trademark for "Fenty Skin" last spring. The filing covered skin care, body care, personal care products, and accessories like kits and tools. Before that, in 2017, one Twitter user spotted a skin-care filing under "House of Fenty," but nothing ever came of it.
Stepping into the global skincare business is a smart move for the mogul, considering the category is projected to grow to $180 billion by 2024, according to Forbes. (It's also what ultimately sent Kylie Jenner into the billionaires club.) But no matter the industry, we know that anything RiRi touches turns to gold, so this will surely be a hit.