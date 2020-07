Rihanna herself gave followers a sneak peek at Fenty Skin with a cryptic video of her using three different products. Based on what we can see in the post, it looks like the collection will be launching with a cream-to-foam cleanser, an essence, and a moisturiser, all packaged in pastel hues of light purple and peach. The official launch date is 31st July, exclusively on FentySkin.com , but Rihanna shared on her page that a lucky few will get the chance to shop the collection early by signing up with their email. Clearly RiRi isn't done taking our coins — and we're not done happily giving them to her.