Why I Only Use Skin-Care Products That Smell Bad

Most people, when looking for something with which to slather their faces, opt for something that smells nice, whatever "nice" means to them. For me, a product that smells "nice" is an instant red flag. It's Gandalf with a big stick in one hand and a sword in the other, telling a demon, "You shall not pass." And he's right, I won't pass, because in my experience — and I have had a lot of experience — there is nothing more likely to rile up my highly reactive skin than to put something that smells like a flower or a fruit right on it.