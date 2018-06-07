Why You Should Consider Ditching Your Moisturizer This Summer

The old saying "less is more" gets a whole new meaning come summer, when we find ourselves shedding layers, opting for more minimal makeup, and embracing wash-and-go hair routines instead of living and dying by the blow-dryer. Why shouldn't the pared-down au naturel approach carry over to our skin-care routines, too?
Exchanging rich, creamy moisturizers for lightweight serums might just be your ticket to balanced summer skin. As dermatologist Doris Day, MD, explains, skin tends to be better able to hydrate itself naturally in the summer than in the winter, so your heavy, occlusive moisturizers can be just that: too heavy. And a product that's too heavy can actually have an adverse reaction on skin, clogging pores and leaving your face feeling greasy and uncomfortable.
"Serums are an excellent option instead of a moisturizer for summer," says dermatologist Vivian Bucay, MD. "They're lightweight and won't feel heavy on the skin during hot and humid weather." (Plus, you know what layers nicely over serums? Sunscreen.)
So consider checking your heavy moisturizers into winter storage; your skin will thank you, especially if you tend to get oily or acne-prone when the weather's hot. Ahead, we asked the pros for their recommendations for the serums we should switch to this summer.