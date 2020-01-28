"Rihanna does her own brows," Hector told R29, "but the best way to get the perfect arch is to start from the arch of the brow outwards with a dark shade. Then, take a lighter shade and fill in the beginning of the brow." This makes the overall finish softer and more believable. "When brows are one universal colour it looks blocky," continued Hector. "Also, go in with a brow gel to set everything. You don’t want them to move all over the place."