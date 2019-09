"It’s all in the prep, but also the top-ups," said Michael. "Everyone wants makeup that lasts all day, but makeup does need maintenance. Use a really good lip exfoliant – a grainy one." (R29 rates Frank Body's Lip Scrub, £9 , or Hello Jo's Speak Up Lip Mask, £12.50 ). "You can even make them yourself with sugar," added Michael. "Apply that onto dry lips first, rub it in, rub your lips together and wet wipe it off. Then, I love applying French pharmacy product Homeoplasmine, £15.95 . It really hydrates but it’s not too greasy, and it’s great if you’re doing a matte or a bold lip. Pat it in, do the rest of your face while the product is absorbing and apply your lipstick last. Also, if you want a long-wearing lip, you’re better off with a more matte formula – a creamy one will take more work. I also like to fill in the lip with lip pencil first and then apply lipstick on top – it provides a base. Lipstick will inevitably start to wear off but you’ll still have a stain there."