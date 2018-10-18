"I always really like to start with a clear brow gel first and then go in with an eyebrow pencil over the top of that," said Michael. "This not only thickens the brows but gives the product something to adhere to. If you do it the other way around, it can look much darker than what you'd like. Applying gel first also gives you an idea of what you’re working with, because your brows will be slightly more groomed. I really focus on the outer corner of brows. You don’t want to fill in or draw an entire brow, because it doesn’t look natural. We’re seeing a movement towards a brow that is still full, but it’s also much softer."