Kylie Jenner's Lip Kits Are Coming To Topshop

Naturally, there's a catch. First, only seven stores are included. So if you live near New York City, L.A., Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas, Chicago, or Miami, consider yourself kissed by an angel. Additionally, not all of Kylie's creations will be available. However, you will be able to find at least one product from each category — eyes, lips, and face — and two exclusive Lip Kit collections (eight shades in total), so, we can't totally complain. One more thing: This is an in-store collab only — so you won't be able to score Kylie Cosmetics on Topshop.com. The pop-up collection will stick around until 25th December — five weeks in total — so you can meet all your gifting needs.