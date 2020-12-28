Paula’s Choice Is TikTok’s Most Popular Skincare Brand & Yes, It’s Worth The Hype

TikTok is for skincare what reality TV is for Kylie Jenner. From CeraVe to The Ordinary, it's arguably the driving force behind the enormous success of some of today's skin brands but lately, one in particular is receiving all of the attention. Enter: Paula's Choice.
Available from Cult Beauty, Feelunique, Space NK and Selfridges to name a few stockists, Paula's Choice is one of the industry's best kept secrets. Beauty editors, dermatologists and facialists are among the brand's biggest fans thanks to the straightforward approach, focus on efficacy and buzzy ingredients list.
The mastermind behind Paula's Choice is skin expert Paula Begoun aka the original skincare influencer. Paula is best known for busting myths (micellar water might not be that great for your skin, after all) and cutting through skincare jargon to arm her customers with expert knowledge that has the power to totally transform skin. Her products contain only proven ingredients like retinol and vitamin C, niacinamide and salicylic acid, while her official website boasts the ultimate ingredient index for decoding ingredients lists. In other words, what Paula doesn't know about skincare isn't worth knowing, so it makes total sense for her brand to be hogging the TikTok limelight.
As a beauty editor, I've tried hundreds of product ranges but I must admit, Paula's Choice is seriously impressive. It's one I go back to time and time again to treat my acne and eczema-prone skin. So which products are really worth your money? Click ahead for my roundup of the very best buys and how to slot them into your skincare routine.
