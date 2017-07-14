Of the many ways to take care of your skin, washing your face seems the most simple. Cleanser, water, scrub, scrub, done. Choosing a face wash, however? Not so simple. For one, using the wrong formula can greatly impact the effects cleansing has on your skin. If you're using a product that won't get rid of the day's makeup or is too drying or oily, you're not reaping the full benefits. But with so many options on the market to choose from, there’s really no excuse to not find a cleanser that'll work for you and your skin.
Enter: our end-all guide to every formula out there. We went straight to the source and spoke to dermatologists Ranella Hirsch, MD and Elizabeth Tanzi, MD to give us the breakdown on when you should use what type of cleanser. From cleansing oils to simple water-based versions (like the cult classic from Cetaphil), we’ve tested them all. Which one will you try? Let us know in the comments section below.