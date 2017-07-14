Of the many ways to take care of your skin, washing your face seems the most simple. Cleanser, water, scrub, scrub, done. Choosing a face wash, however? Not so simple. For one, using the wrong formula can greatly impact the effects cleansing has on your skin. If you're using a product that won't get rid of the day's makeup or is too drying or oily, you're not reaping the full benefits. But with so many options on the market to choose from, there’s really no excuse to not find a cleanser that'll work for you and your skin.