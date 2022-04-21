At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Of the many ways to take care of your skin, washing your face seems the most simple. Cleanser, water, scrub, scrub, done. Choosing a face wash, however? Not so simple. For one, using the wrong formula can greatly impact the effects cleansing has on your skin. If you're using a product that won't get rid of the day's makeup or is too drying or oily, you're not reaping the full benefits. But with so many options on the market to choose from, there’s really no excuse to not find a cleanser that'll work for you and your skin. After all, a cleanser is the foundation of a good skincare routine, as without a clean base, what's rest of it any good for?
Enter: our end-all guide to every formula out there. We went straight to the source and spoke to dermatologists Ranella Hirsch, MD and Elizabeth Tanzi, MD to give us the breakdown on when you should use what type of cleanser. From cleansing oils to simple gels (like the cult classic from CeraVe), we’ve tested them all. Scroll on to find your next favourite.