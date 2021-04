Glossier’s New £18 Cleanser Gets Me Excited To Wash My Face

With the exception of the 2003 cinematic masterpiece Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde, sequels are never better than their predecessor. Another exception just launched today: Glossier's second-ever cleanser, Cleanser Concentrate . According to beauty legend (aka this 2015 Into The Gloss post polling readers on their "dream face wash"), Glossier's debut cleanser Milky Jelly , was all about delivering a gentle yet thorough clean that wouldn't disrupt sensitive skin. However, for those (like me) who typically crave a deeper clean with a side of mild exfoliation, it didn't necessarily become an everyday go-to. During a recent Zoom call with editors, founder & CEO Emily Weiss revealed that this schism had emerged early on; readers either craved a mild formula or one packed with actives. In that sense, the idea behind the Cleanser Concentrate has been in the works for over five years — and I tried firsthand to suss it out. Keep reading to get up close & personal with me, my face, and the new Glossier product that actually gets me excited to wash up at night.