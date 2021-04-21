Glossier’s New $20 Cleanser Gets Me Excited To Wash My Face

Right off the bat, the packaging is like, really pretty. Unlike most Glossier products, Cleanser Concentrate is encased in a recyclable glass bottle. Gel cleansers are my jam, so I was pretty stoked — this one is described as "A highly concentrated cleanser that exfoliates, clarifies, and re-energizes skin in 60 seconds." Upon pumping out a bit onto my palm, I didn't notice any fragrance — it's made from a blend of chamomile flower water, calendula extract, and antioxidant-packed passionfruit extract — and the gel had a runny, honey-like consistency. I applied three little pumps (according to the brand, "A little goes a long way!") in circular motions onto my face to generate a bit of lather. I was surprised at how easily and quickly it rinsed clean for a gel; some I've tried require enough water-splashing to star in a Neutrogena commercial.