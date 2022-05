Most of TikTok's skincare movements — including jello skin — are exciting to try and pretty harmless on the surface. But as the comments underneath the multiple trending videos show, it can be hard not to get sucked into believing that skin is only 'healthy' if it appears or moves a certain way. That is simply not true. Dr Ana tells all of her patients who are grappling with skin insecurities that there really is no positive outcome of so closely inspecting your face. "Normal skin is not perfect skin," she concludes. That's certainly something to hold on to in a world where a shiny new skincare trend is born every minute.