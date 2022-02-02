Every now and then a skincare brand comes along and makes influencers and respected dermatologists sit up and take notice. When The Ordinary launched in 2012 it created such an incredible buzz among skincare enthusiasts who wanted simple yet effective ingredients at affordable prices. We felt the exact same excitement with The Inkey List (just as purse-friendly and practical) as well as Skin Proud, which has made waves for celebrating skin texture. But this year, there's only one transformational brand on everyone's lips.
If you haven't yet bagged a handful of products from the Byoma collection (available at Cult Beauty and Selfridges), here are the reasons why you might want to. First of all, the brand is pushing for a total skincare reset. In recent years it's fair to say that plenty of us have overdone it on potent ingredients like vitamin C, retinol and exfoliating acids. Used incorrectly, or even a little too often, skincare products like these can ravage your skin barrier, the protective outermost layer of skin (cue redness, sensitivity and dryness). It's no longer cool to blast your face with high-strength ingredients for quick results. Instead, Byoma (and pretty much every dermatologist) wants you to focus on skin repair (and a strong skin barrier = a glowing complexion).
Ceramides are the star ingredient in most of Byoma's products. Without taking you back to your high school science lessons, ceramides are basically fats that act like glue and hold the skin together, keeping it healthy. Without them, skin can appear dry and uncomfortable. Highly moisturising glycerin also features in every single product, from the Creamy Jelly Cleanser, £9.99, to the spot-reducing Clarifying Serum, £12.99. Depending on which product you bag, there are other much-loved ingredients formulated to look after skin gently. You'll find exfoliating lactic acid (great for unclogging pores and minimising skin staining left behind by spots), ascorbic acid (or vitamin C, to brighten skin and protect it from the environment) and niacinamide (to reduce excess oil and minimise the appearance of large pores). There's also a handful of things which Byoma is entirely without, like irritating alcohol and fragrance. All products are non-comedogenic, too (less likely to clog pores, making them a great addition to any acne routine).
Considering all of the above, it's no wonder Byoma has amassed a following of experts. Aesthetician Alicia Lartey has spoken about her love of the brand over on Instagram Stories and as everything is dermatologist-approved, it's been a major talking point among beauty editors for months. Byoma gets extra marks for recyclable and reusable packaging and another selling point is the price — nothing exceeds the £14 mark.
After overwhelming my skin with powerful products and totally messing up my skin barrier, I looked to Byoma to get it back on track. I can safely say that my face is thanking me for it, too. So what's worth it? Here's everything you need to know before dropping your money.
If you like CeraVe's lightweight and effective moisturisers, you'll love this. Now a staple in my skincare routine, it's perfect for those who break out easily or notice excess shine throughout the day as it moisturises deeply with glycerin and ceramides and keeps oil at bay using niacinamide. Though light in texture, it's substantial, and keeps skin soft and hydrated.
Move over, Glossier, there's a new jelly cleanser in town. On contact with water, the clear gel turns into a milky cream texture. While it might not be weighty enough to slice through foundation and mascara, it makes for a great, gentle morning cleanse and doesn't leave skin feeling uncomfortably tight or parched.
This isn't a targeted spot solution but rather an all-over face treatment. If your spot-prone skin winces at the suggestion of exfoliating acids (which can make it sore and dry), this is much kinder. The exfoliators come in the form of PHAs (polyhydroxy acids), which are effective on clogged pores but not aggressive. Ultra moisturising ingredients like glycerin and ceramides ensure you won't come away with flaky patches.
For dry skin that needs extra quenching, look to the Rich Cream. The star ingredient is bakuchiol, a natural retinol alternative without the irritating side effects. It's known to be anti-inflammatory (brings down redness) and helps stimulate collagen production, making skin smooth and bouncy. Though only £13.99, this moisturiser feels luxe but it does contain shea butter, which might not be the best option for skin prone to the odd breakout.
If you're keen on trying a vitamin C serum to amp up your skin's radiance, start with this one. Some can be a little harsh but the five-star reviews here speak for themselves. Alongside vitamin C, you'll spot hydrating hyaluronic acid and moisturising glycerin — together they make skin appear fresh and dewy. Follow with a sunscreen containing SPF 30 or 50 during the daytime to dial up your protection against damaging UV rays. (Yes, even when it's cold and cloudy.)
Dry, rough, thirsty skin will do well with a daily slathering of this hydrating serum containing squalane. The much-loved ingredient holds moisture in your skin and that's a must in cold weather and artificially heated environments. I apply this to a slightly damp face after the Balancing Face Mist, £11.99, and follow with moisturiser for skin that's soft, moisturised and glowing.
