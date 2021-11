TikTok’s Frozen Beauty Blender Hack Made My Pores Disappear

Before I get into how the hack worked for me, I should explain that I like my skin to look as glowy as possible. I always apply my trusty Allies of Skin Peptides & Antioxidants Firming Daily Treatment, £105 , followed by SPF, in this case, Vichy's Idéal Soleil Solar Protective Water SPF30, £19 , which makes skin dewy and radiant. My favourite foundation ( Gucci Beauty's Fluide de Beaute, £46 ) doesn't contain any illuminating pigments so I sometimes mix it with a tiny dot of Versed's Mood Lighting Luminizing Glow Drops, £16.50 , for more of a gleam. I also have very oily, acne-prone skin so my pores are pronounced, even under makeup. Of course, you don't need me to tell you that there is absolutely nothing wrong with visible pores or any kind of skin texture. In 2021 many of us have ditched filters and are learning to embrace how skin looks naturally. But I love playing around with full-coverage makeup and sometimes I opt for ingredients and techniques to make my skin appear a bit smoother. There's nothing wrong with that, either.