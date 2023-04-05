This sunscreen is so good, I've ditched most of my morning skincare (except my trusty cleanser, of course). A 50p-sized amount is enough to do the job of a serum, moisturiser and sunscreen combined, without feeling greasy or heavy. It absorbs relatively quickly and it doesn't make my eyes sting, nor does it get caught in my eyebrows like many other high factor sunscreens out there. As someone with oily skin, I naturally questioned the word 'dewy'. Would it make me look shiny? The Inkey List says that this product is non-comedogenic, which means it's less likely to clog your pores and cause breakouts. It doesn't give my skin the slip I was worried about but lends a nice glow in all the right places, like the tops of my cheekbones. That said, it's so lightweight I can barely feel it. This is especially true under makeup; it's like you're wearing a hydrating moisturiser or primer.