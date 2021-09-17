5 CeraVe Products R29’s Beauty Editor Relies On For Glowing Skin

Right now, the beauty world is obsessed with simple, honest skincare — and it seems there's always one brand in particular on pretty much every beauty enthusiast's lips.
The cult favourite Hydrating Cleanser often takes pride of place in Instagram #shelfies, while the SA Smoothing Cleanser and Moisturising Cream have plenty of celebrity fans. In other words, CeraVe is most definitely a skincare brand to have on your radar if it isn't already.
What makes CeraVe different to others is that it's developed with dermatologists — and it's safe to say they know a thing or two about healthy, glowing skin. The star ingredients in each affordable product are three essential ceramides, but don't let the skincare lingo confuse you. Ceramides are lipids (oils) found naturally in skin and are essential in supporting the skin barrier and retaining moisture. Put simply, they help to protect the skin’s natural barrier.
On top of that, CeraVe has a unique patented delivery technology, which releases active ingredients over the course of 24 hours for hydrated skin that lasts all day, so you can wave goodbye to any uncomfortable, parched patches of skin. Even better, everything is fragrance free, which makes it super gentle.
So which CeraVe products should you stockpile? Here's exactly what a beauty editor would recommend.