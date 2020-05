Skin Proud Is The Glossier-Inspired Skincare Brand Under £15 – & Pros Love It

This liquid exfoliator combines buzzy lactic acid, salicylic acid and glycolic acid , and if you're a fan of Glossier's Solution, £19 , or Pixi Glow Tonic, £18 , you'll like this. Used regularly as part of a nighttime routine (you can alternate it with the retinol ), the acids exfoliate skin to minimise skin staining left behind by acne scars and empty pores of dirt and oil. It does contain alcohol but any drying potential is balanced with hyaluronic acid (a hydrating acid, not an exfoliating acid), according to Dr Ukeleghe. It made my skin appear brighter and red marks less noticeable. It has sold out but we're sure it will be back in stock soon.