Overall, I'm impressed. However I wasn't swayed by the 'We Lose The Bad' label on the back of each product, which lists things like parabens silicones and sulphates . Thanks to EU guidelines and regulations , you can rest assured that when a product enters the UK market, it's safe for your skin. While parabens (essentially preservatives) have been branded harmful, the research behind this take is scarce and dermatologists argue that they are vital. "Preservatives are absolutely essential in our skincare," says consultant dermatologist Dr Anjali Mahto , who argues that it is the dose that makes the poison. "If we didn’t have preservatives in our products, we would literally be smearing bacteria, viruses, fungi and mould over our faces within about 48 hours of our skincare being left open." If you'd rather avoid parabens, Versed has enlisted other preservatives such as phenoxyethanol and benzyl alcohol to extend product shelf life.