For founder Namrata Kamdar, a 'cleaner' approach to skincare was always going to be at the heart of the brand. In the majority of individual cases, dermatologists argue that ingredients like mineral oil, parabens and silicone won't harm or irritate your skin, but Plenaire has chosen to formulate its products without these and lots of other components that many of us are looking to cut out of our skincare routines. Instead, the focus is on proven ingredients such as salicylic acid to unclog pores, kaolin clay for absorbing excess oil, azelaic acid for exfoliation and calming redness, and hyaluronic acid for deep hydration.