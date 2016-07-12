Bad break-up? Face mask. Checked your bank balance? Face mask. Life falling apart? Face mask.
In 2020, that popular Instagram meme has never rung more true. Whether it's rent, relationships or politics, when things get tough, hitting pause and making time for some much-needed self care is a must. Not only does a targeted face mask help alleviate stress-induced skin bugbears like spots, dryness and excess oil, but those 10 minutes spent doing absolutely nothing but relaxing can work wonders for our wellbeing.
From Instagrammable sheet masks to acne-busting clay formulas, five R29 staffers wear their all-time favourite face masks and divulge exactly why they love them.